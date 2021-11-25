"I didn't always care for Shawn as a human being" – WWE Legend opens up on his relationship with Shawn Michaels

The Undertaker recently opened up about his WrestleMania 25 encounter with Shawn Michaels.

The Undertaker sat down with Matt Camp and Ryan Papolla of WWE's The Bump to answer questions about his storied career.

The Undertaker looked back at his WrestleMania 25 match with Shawn Michaels and said they created magic that night. Taker mentioned that the match was as perfect as it could get:

"In my career, this is as close to perfect. I mean there is never perfect but this is as close to it as I ever was. And there was just magic that night."

The Phenom revealed that although he wasn't a big fan of Shawn during the early years of The Heartbreak Kid's career, the two still had unbelievable chemistry inside the ring:

"All I had to do was be The Undertaker that night because I knew Shawn was going to be Shawn. And for some reason, we have always had unbelievable chemistry. I mean, from the very get-go, and I've told people this several times through the course of my career, I didn't always care for Shawn as a human being. But there's nobody I'd rather work with."

WWE @WWE



The "I'm just thinking get the hell outta the way of that."The @undertaker only had one thought cross his mind while looking up at @shanemcmahon at #WrestleMania "I'm just thinking get the hell outta the way of that."The @undertaker only had one thought cross his mind while looking up at @shanemcmahon at #WrestleMania. https://t.co/gVX2vP2zhM

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels match started a four-year saga

At WrestleMania 25, despite kicking out of The Tombstone Piledriver, Shawn was unable to break the streak. At WrestleMania 26, The Heartbreak Kid laid his career on the line, declaring he'd retire if unable to break the streak. Once again, The Phenom prevailed, and Shawn Michaels bid farewell to a stellar career.

At WrestleMania 27, Triple H stepped up to The Undertaker. It all came to a head at WrestleMania 28 when Triple H and The Undertaker battled once again, this time inside Hell in a Cell with Michaels as the special guest referee.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Undertaker managed to win all four encounters, but every match took something out of The Deadman. The four matches have now become a part of history and one of the best long-term storylines ever created in WWE.

When we interviewed Queen Zelina, she had a fight with a current Champion off camera. Click here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh