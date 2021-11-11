"I could get through a match" - The Undertaker reveals if he will be part of WrestleMania 38

The Undertaker has opened up on whether or not he will be a part of WWE WrestleMania 38 next year, which will emanate from his home state of Texas.

The event will be held over two nights in the AT&T Stadium, which previously hosted the 32nd edition of The Showcase Of The Immortals. The Phenom has been an integral part of WrestleMania for over three decades, and the show never feels the same without him.

Speaking to Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker stated that while he could have a match on the show, he wouldn't perform at the level that he wants to and would end up letting the fans down.

"I think it’s always in my head and in my heart, especially getting ready for WrestleMania here at AT&T Stadium it’s just like … man," said The Undertaker. "But it’s just at a point where physically, I can’t perform at a [high] level. I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can’t give people what they expect at this point."

"When you see Undertaker, you pay money to see that guy wrestle," he added. "I can’t deliver physically on what people’s expectations are. … The passion is obviously still there. I think that will always be there. It’s just the physical side of it. … My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it’s time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we’re going,” said The Undertaker.

The Undertaker says he prefers WrestleMania being a two-night event

WrestleMania aired over two nights last year during the pandemic. Many fans and superstars have openly disclosed their preference for a two-night event over an eight-hour single show.

The Undertaker also feels the same, stating that he loves the two-night format because it keeps the excitement high.

“I like going to two nights now, because WrestleMania was a long night," said The Undertaker. "You’re there 6-7 hours, and it’s hard to keep and sustain that energy level as a fan. You get taken on all these emotional rides all through the course of night to the point where you’re just worn out. So, I love the fact that they are going to two nights. I think it will keep the energy levels high, the excitement high, and I’m really excited about it."

The Undertaker competed in his last match at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated former WWE Champion AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. He officially announced his retirement at Survivor Series last year.

Would you like to see The Undertaker in a match at WrestleMania 38? Sound off in the comments section!

