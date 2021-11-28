"This is not what Undertaker does" - The Undertaker details creative differences with Vince McMahon before major pay-per-view

The Undertaker recently spoke about a well-known incident during his early years in the WWE.

The Phenom was on this week's episode of WWE's the Bump and spoke about teaming up with the All Americans at Survivor Series 1993. Taker was on the show with Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla to discuss his time inside the ropes and look back at some of the special moments during his three-decade-long career.

Taker recalled his appearance on RAW before Survivor Series 1993 where he opened his coat to show the American flag. The Undertaker explained why he believed that was not the best thing for his character at that time. Taker mentioned that Vince McMahon thought it would be cool and they went ahead with the segment.

Here's what Taker had to say:

"If it would have been up to me you wouldn't have seen it. Believe me, I’m as big a patriot as will come down the road. I do a lot of work with our veterans and our first responders. But when Vince McMahon presented that to me, I was like, 'There is no way in heck I am going to walk out there and open my coat with that flag.' He thought it was so cool because it was the Betsy Ross 13-colony flag, right? And that was what was going to make it cool. I was livid. I was like this is not what Undertaker does."

The All Americans defeated the Foreign Fanatics with the help of The Undertaker

Back in 1993, when Foreign Fanatics team member Yokozuna took out Tatanka, The Total Package Lex Luger enlisted the help of an unlikely ally in the form of The Undertaker. The Undertaker and Paul Bearer decided to show some American pride and joined the team of Lex Luger and the Steiner Brothers.

The All Americans went on to beat the team of Yokozuna, Crush, Quebecer Jacques Rougeau and Ludvig Borga in the traditional Survivor Series Elimination matchup.

Do you think the Undertaker would be as successful if he debuted in the current day WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

