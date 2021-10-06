"Hunter was making protein shakes" - WWE star's incredible first interaction with Vince McMahon and Triple H

Tommaso Ciampa has spoken about his first interaction with Vince McMahon and Triple H in WWE and how The Game making protein shakes in the room eased his nerves.

Over the years, Ciampa has established himself as a mainstay in WWE NXT with his work on the brand receiving critical acclaim. He recently won the NXT Championship for the second time after Samoa Joe vacated the title due to an injury.

Ciampa, while talking to Metro, remembered the time he was called into Vince McMahon's office to rehearse for his WWE debut way back in 2005. He was going to be in a segment with The Undertaker and was tense and nervous. But the sight of Triple H preparing protein shakes made him feel comfortable as he felt like he was back in the gym with two friends.

"There was a point in the day I still remember so vividly today where I had to do a rehearsal in front of Vince where I would read my lawyer script. When I finally got to go into Vince’s room, Hunter was making protein shakes. It’s just one of those things that to this day – I walked in so nervous, the second I saw him in a muscle tank top making protein shakes offering one to Vince, all my tension and nerves just went away," said Ciampa.

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy Tommaso Ciampa and the Undertaker in 2005. Ciampa started as a lawyer in WWE. Look where he is now. One of best wrestlers in NXT history. Mad respect to him. He has come a long way Tommaso Ciampa and the Undertaker in 2005. Ciampa started as a lawyer in WWE. Look where he is now. One of best wrestlers in NXT history. Mad respect to him. He has come a long way https://t.co/EwBl8QLnjU

Ciampa debuted as Thomas Whitney, ESQ, the lawyer of Muhammad Hassan, who was in a feud with The Undertaker.

Tommaso Ciampa's WWE career so far

Tommaso Ciampa is in his second reign as NXT Champion

After his on-screen debut in 2005, Ciampa was signed by WWE on a developmental deal in 2007, but was released later that year.

After several years in the indies, Ciampa was re-signed by WWE in 2015 and debuted in NXT as part of a tag team with Johnny Gargano.

He has been a key player in the Black-and-Gold brand over the last year, both as a singles star and a tag team specialist. He is currently in his second reign as the NXT Champion and has also won the NXT Tag Team Championship once.

