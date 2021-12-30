"If that opportunity knocks, I’m answering" - Tommaso Ciampa reveals when he would finally appear on the WWE main roster

Tommaso Ciampa has high hopes for his main roster debut for WWE and he is specifically hoping to get into the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Ciampa believes that 2022 will be his year. The year would start on the perfect note if he finally gets the chance to be a part of the Royal Rumble.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tomasso Ciampa revealed that despite WrestleMania being the pinnacle for many, he has always held the Royal Rumble close to his heart.

The current NXT Champion stated that the surprise factor of the Rumble is one of the most exciting aspects for him. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise debuts, returns and twists which keep fans on the edge of their seats.

"I know people in WWE dream about wrestling at WrestleMania, but for me, it was always the Royal Rumble. The idea of seeing who would return, the surprise of who would debut, even watching what Edge did last year, that’s always been the Rumble has always meant a lot to me. There are so many people I’d love to have an opportunity to share the ring with. So if that opportunity knocks, I’m answering," said Ciampa. (H/T- Cultaholic)

BLACKHEART @NXTCiampa From MSG to New Year’s Evil… From MSG to New Year’s Evil… https://t.co/8IAoMOnCAQ

Brief detail on Tommaso Ciampa’s recent WWE career

On the 14th of September episode of NXT, Tommaso Ciampa successfully defeated LA Knight, Pete Dunne, and Von Wagner in a Fatal-4-Way match to win the vacant NXT Championship.

Ciampa went on to retain his championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, as he defeated Bron Breakker.

At NXT WarGames 2021, Tommaso Ciampa teamed up with Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne to face Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo.

The match was billed as Team Black & Gold vs. Team 2.0. Unfortunately for Ciampa and co., the new stars of NXT got the better of the older guard and won the WarGames match.

