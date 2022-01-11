"I don't know if he'll be there in WWE by the time he's 30" - Tommy Dreamer on promising RAW star's future

Tommy Dreamer thinks it's hard to predict the future of young stars, like Austin Theory, due to the system that WWE has.

In a recent Busted Open show, the panel - which included Mark Henry, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer - discussed up-and-coming stars in pro wrestling.

Henry stated that Austin Theory could have a bright future ahead of him in the company, but Dreamer explained how there's a possibility that Theory may not even be in the company by the time he's 30 years of age:

"He was already up in the system and brought down. His partner was fired, his manager was fired, (and) brought back to the company. I don't know, at 24 years old, if he will be there in WWE by the time he's 30, because of the system. We all know how quickly you can fall out of favor," stated Dreamer.

He went on to discuss what he thinks could be in the near future for Austin Theory:

"I agree this could be a very, very interesting year for him because then I got back to people who have got the rub from Vince - Drew McIntyre, he was the appointed one, Bobby Lashley, he was the appointed one and worked in WrestleMania. There's been a lot of guys who's supposed to be "the next guy", he's still employed because of his amazing in-ring [talent] but remember all the "next Paul Heyman guys". There was the Curtis Axel, the Cesaros - were the next big thing, but they're not the big thing anymore," said Dreamer.

The former Hardcore Champion revealed that young stars have shorter careers in WWE because of the system rather than the talent that they possess.

Austin Theory's recent storylines indicate that WWE has something big planned for him

Not many WWE stars get the opportunity to be in segments with Vince McMahon these days, but Austin Theory has been in a long storyline with the Chairman of the company. Theory has been tested by McMahon ever since he was revealed as the one who stole the Chairman's golden egg.

The RAW star was also added to this month's Men's Royal Rumble match by McMahon. He could be one of the dark horses to win the match and book a spot at WrestleMania.

