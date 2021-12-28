"It’s a whole new set of challenges" - Toni Storm opens up about her main roster call-up

WWE Superstar Toni Storm has revealed that she became a different person after being called up to the main roster in SmackDown.

Storm worked in NXT and NXT UK before arriving on the main roster. She is a former Women's Champion at the latter brand. Since debuting on the July 23rd episode of SmackDown, she has quickly climbed the ladder to the top.

During her appearance on the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Toni Storm commented on her main roster call-up. While she didn't think too much of it at first, it has been a life-changing experience for her.

“I was just cruising along in NXT minding my own business and I got called in for a few dark matches and didn’t think too much of it, didn’t want to get too excited because every time, it never works out. Did a few dark matches, did my best, and then next thing I know, I’m on SmackDown and it’s been a crazy ride ever since. My whole life has changed... I have this undying respect for this industry, it’s what I’ve been doing my whole life but now, I’m like, ‘oh wow, I have so much respect for what people do up here,’ and it really is top-notch quality. I’m just putting everything into bettering myself and showing I can hang here," said Storm. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Toni Storm on when she found out about her WWE SmackDown debut

As we mentioned earlier, Storm used to work in NXT and its UK division. In her SmackDown in-ring debut, she defeated Queen Zelina Vega.

During the same interview, Toni Storm recalled when she found out about her debut. She didn't talk much about it or get her hopes up if the plans got changed.

“I didn’t know till the day of... I didn’t really know what to do. I just fluffed around. I don’t want to talk about it in case it doesn’t happen. I didn’t really say much. I didn’t get my hopes up or anything, this is like the ultimate goal, my life dream, so hearing about it, I’ll believe it when I see it. Then I turned up to work next week and it really was happening,” Storm recalled.

On the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown, Toni Storm was unsuccessful in capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair. However, she'll look to earn another shot at the title by outlasting 29 other women to win the Battle Royale at Royal Rumble.

