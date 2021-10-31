"Nothing was happening with WWE" - Tony Nese recalls nearly giving up on wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese recently spoke about giving up on wrestling in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

Nese was predominantly a part of WWE's 205 Live with sporadic appearances on the main roster. He was one of the many superstars released from the company this year. The former Cruiserweight Champion made headlines when he appeared on AEW TV earlier this month.

During the interview, Nese recalled how supportive his wife was during the whole ordeal.

"Nothing was happening with WWE, so I started getting frustrated. I started talking with my wife and said this will be my last 2 to 3 years. It looked like I was going to be a personal trainer for the rest of my life, but my wife said 'I would rather live in a cardboard box than have you give up on your dream.' That was when I decided I would be with this girl for the rest of my life, but also it sparked me. I did one more push, this time with a whole new attitude. I reached out and got a spot as an extra in Buffalo in October. Scott Armstrong watched my try-out matches and said 'If it was up to me, I would send you to Florida tomorrow. But it's not up to me...' I said 'Can I tell people you said that?' He said 'Yeah, absolutely.' I hit up everyone and said that to them, that's when they emailed me back and said could I do a try-out in January. It all just turned around from there," Tony Nese said.

Tony Nese knew he was wrestling on borrowed time

The 'Premier Athlete' also opened up about his contract during the time of his release. Tony Nese knew he would be released when he moved from RAW to NXT.

Tony Nese recalled having a discussion with Ariya Daivari about wrestling on 'borrowed' time' in NXT. Both were released on June 25, 2021. He still had one year left on his contract at that time.

