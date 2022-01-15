"How does it look the next time?" - Top Dolla reveals the possibility of a return to WWE

Former Hit Row member Top Dolla has opened up about the possibility of a return to WWE. The former superstar was released towards the end of 2021 alongside his stablemates.

In a recent interview with Ringsiders Wrestling, A.J. Francis (Top Dolla) spoke about a variety of topics. One of the things he mentioned was that the members of Hit Row are now focusing on their post-WWE plans.

Francis mentioned that if the faction was still a part of WWE, they would have revolutionized the entire industry. The former NXT sensation noted that he and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott were stars before joining the company and this would help them in their future afterwards.

“we know that we could have revolutionized the business as a whole as a group,'' said Francis. ''Now, we’re still in a position to be able to do that in a different avenue. Swerve was a star (...) before he got to WWE. I was a star outside of wrestling (...) Now, we’re able to attack all avenues (...) but still work together.” (H/T- Ringsider Wrestling)

During the same conversation, Francis claimed that there is always a chance of a potential return to WWE.

“The door is never closed with WWE, either. People go and come back to WWE literally every year. The only problem is, how does it look the next time? Is it all four of us? One of us? Two of us? Three of us? None of us?” said Dolla. (H/T- Ringsider Wrestling)

The former Hit Row star mentioned that superstars, almost on a regular basis, leave and return to the company every year. The only issue, however, would be what a return to WWE would look like for Francis or Hit Row as an entire faction.

Top Dolla and other members of Hit Row were highly successful in NXT before being released by WWE

B-Fab was the first member of Hit Row to be released by WWE, on the 19th of November 2021. Top Dolla was released alongside the remaining faction members shortly after the group was called up to the main roster as part of WWE SmackDown.

It remains to be seen what plans the stars have following their departure from the company. Scott himself recently tweeted out an incredible vignette, teasing his return in the process.

During their time with WWE, Hit Row caught the attention of the WWE Universe, courtesy of their work in NXT. Scott even won the NXT North American Championship after assistance from his fellow stablemates.

The stable failed to see the same amount of success on the main roster as they did in NXT. It'll be interesting to see what the stars do with their career outside of WWE.

