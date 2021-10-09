"I take one hell of a spear" - New WWE SmackDown star to Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown star Top Dolla of the Hit Row faction recently said he was ready to face Roman Reigns and take a spear from the Universal Champion.

NXT faction Hit Row was recently drafted to SmackDown. Before and after the WWE Draft, various members of WWE met at Jimmy's Famous Seafood. There Top Dolla ran into Roman Reigns.

In his recent appearance on the Jobbing Out podcast, Top Dolla, whose real name is AJ Francis, said he told Reigns that he can take the spear well at the restaurant.

"And that’s not even a tenth of what I’m capable of in that light, so it’s like to understand that I can get so much out of so little makes me recognize that when I get an opportunity against a Roman Reigns, of what I can really break out and show people about my ability... Look man, I’ve told Roman [Reigns] this. I told Roman this when I saw him at Jimmy’s [Famous Seafood] after the Draft. I told him, ‘I take one hell of a spear,’" said Top Dolla. (H/T Post Wrestling)

The former NXT star says WWE fans haven't seen what he is truly capable of in the ring, promising more athleticism and agility in the Blue Brand.

Hit Row was drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft 2021

As mentioned earlier, Hit Row was drawn to the Blue brand from the NXT brand. The group of Top Dolla, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab, was drafted on Night 1 of the 2021 WWE Draft as SmackDown's #6 pick.

The Draft picks come into effect on October 22 following Crown Jewel pay-per-view, so Hit Row could still make another appearance on NXT.

Swerve is still the NXT North American champion. This means that he will likely lose the NXT-exclusive title before moving to SmackDown.

