"He’s the one that gave me the opportunity" - WWE Superstar Reggie reveals his biggest support in WWE (Exclusive)

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Reggie was asked who supported him with his in-ring work. The WWE Superstar mentioned that it was Matt Bloom who gave him the opportunity in the first place.

The WWE sensation stated that Bloom has always been a huge supporter of him and was the one who gave Reggie the opportunity.

“I mean for off the back Matt Bloom is just a huge person, supporter, because he’s the one that gave me the opportunity,” said Reggie.

Reggie continued and said that in terms of in-ring talent, his close friends EJ and Duka were the ones who always supported him during the pandemic.

The WWE 24/7 Champion mentioned that the aforementioned pair helped him get better and made things happen for him.

“But as far as like in-ring talent like I have my boy EJ and Duka, just been my road dog throughout the whole pandemic of getting better, preaching what we wanted and making it happen,” stated Reggie.

Reggie @WWE_Reggie #NXT The start of something new, something legendary, something that you haven’t seen before, the future of this business. #wwenxt The start of something new, something legendary, something that you haven’t seen before, the future of this business. #wwenxt #NXT https://t.co/EzCbiDeGQQ

Reggie has also credited fellow WWE Superstar Ricochet for helping him

During the same interview, Reggie also included the name of Ricochet and said that the former WWE NXT North American Champion is like a brother to him.

Reggie considers Ricochet as his inspiration and a huge mentor. He even went on to recall his match with the former NXT sensation and said that it was like a dream come true for him.

“Ricochet been like a brother to me as well. Huge inspiration, huge mentor, most definitely dream match, we had a minute and a half in-ring competition and it was taken away from us so quickly. But those two guys have there been like big supports huge guys for me,” said Reggie.

However, Reggie mentioned how he and Ricochet didn't get enough time to put together a proper match unfortunately only having a minute and a half.

