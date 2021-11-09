"When The All Mighty is disrespected, bad things happen" - RAW star reminds about the consequences of disrespecting Bobby Lashley

MVP has sent out a stern warning to everyone in regards to Bobby Lashley and the consequences of disrespecting the former WWE Champion.

WWE recently revealed the Survivor Series teams for both RAW and SmackDown, and Lashley wasn’t included in the first place. In the aftermath of this week's RAW, MVP reminded everyone that it was a disrespect to his ally:

“This is The All Mighty, Bobby Lashley. The audacity of putting together a RAW Survivor Series team without including The All Mighty? The audacity? The disrespect?”

MVP added that when The All Mighty is disrespected, "very bad things happen," and one should just ask Dominik Mysterio about the consequences of it.

“When The All Mighty is disrespected, bad things happen, very very bad things happen. Just ask Dominik Mysterio," added MVP.

Check out MVP's statement after RAW below:

Bobby Lashley replaced Dominik Mysterio in the RAW Survivor Series team

This week on RAW, on-screen official Adam Pearce told Dominik that he was the only wrestler in the RAW Survivor Series men’s team who wasn’t a former world champion, thus justifying why he was in danger of getting replaced.

Pearce also explained that the younger Mysterio could retain his place in the team by winning his latest singles match, which took place against Lashley.

But Dominik couldn’t maintain his ground during their clash at all. In fact, Bobby Lashley dominated ruthlessly and eventually booked his place in the men's RAW Survivor Series team alongside the likes of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio.

It will be interesting to see how Rey and Lashley co-exist on the same side at WWE's upcoming Survivor Series event. Now that MVP has returned to the red brand, could the father-son duo feud against him and The All Mighty in the long run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

