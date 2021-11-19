Watch: Triple H spotted for the first time since cardiac event

Triple H and Vince McMahon were recently spotted checking out the ongoing construction work of WWE's new headquarters.

It has been a while since the WWE Universe got to see the two on TV. The Game underwent a heart procedure following a cardiac event, back in September. Not much news has come out in regards to the WWE legend ever since. As for McMahon, it has been a while since he stopped being a regular on-screen character.

WWE is moving its headquarters from 1241 East Main Street in Stamford, CT, to 677 Washington Boulevard. Construction of the new headquarters is currently ongoing. A worker recently managed to shoot a short clip showing Vince McMahon, Triple H, and others checking out the construction work.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo A construction worker shot footage of the McMahon family checking out the new WWE HQ building being constructed. Triple H was there. A construction worker shot footage of the McMahon family checking out the new WWE HQ building being constructed. Triple H was there. https://t.co/Z61MxMYv5E

Triple H has been out of action for a while now

The Game's last WWE match was a draw against fellow veteran Randy Orton, earlier this year. It was his first match in almost two years. His cardiac event back in September left fans in concern. Thankfully, he seems to be doing well, if the footage shared above is any indication.

Triple H had a message for the wrestling community, shortly after news of his heart procedure came out.

"I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)See you soon," wrote Triple H.

Triple H @TripleH

Vince McMahon is currently far from a popular figure among fans. WWE has released more than 80 talents in 2021 itself. Some of those talents were regular acts on TV and their releases came as major surprises to fans.

The releases included big names such as Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Bray Wyatt, and many more.

