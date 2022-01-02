Twitter reacts to Brock Lesnar's 6th WWE Championship win at Day 1

Day 1 is in the history books, and Brock Lesnar is the new WWE Champion!

Lesnar was scheduled to take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at the pay-per-view. In an unfortunate turn of events, Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled from the event. This led to Brock Lesnar being added to the WWE Championship match that headlined the event.

Brock Lesnar spent the better part of the match being put down by the collective efforts of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. A devastating Spear by Bobby Lashley also did quite a lot of damage and put The Beast Incarnate out of the equation for a while.

The match's final moments saw Big E saving Lesnar from a Hurt Lock and hitting a Big Ending on Lashley. Lesnar managed to evade the Big Ending and hit a thunderous F5 on the WWE Champion. Lesnar then pinned Big E to win the sixth WWE Championship of his illustrious career.

The Beast Incarnate was determined to take Roman Reigns down at WWE Day 1 and become Universal Champion again. Little did he know that things would take a sudden turn, and he would end up competing for the WWE Title.

The Beast Incarnate seemed quite happy as he held the gold in his hands, while an irate Bobby Lashley stared at him from inside. Lesnar looked at The All Mighty with a smile on his face, and fans are hoping to see these two powerhouses collide somewhere down the line.

If the intense staredown after the match is any indication, WWE might be planning a Lesnar vs Lashley showdown at WrestleMania 38.

The All Mighty has been clamoring to fight Lesnar for a long time now, and he finally got his wish tonight. Lashley delivered as well and dominated The Beast Incarnate on more than one occasion.

How did the WWE Universe react to Brock Lesnar's victory?

As for Brock Lesnar's big victory, the WWE Universe took to Twitter to react to the same, and here are some of the most notable reactions:

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



Title vs Title.



End the brand split.



Let’s look at the huge negative and turn it into a positive Give Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania.Title vs Title.End the brand split.Let’s look at the huge negative and turn it into a positive #WWEDay1 Give Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. Title vs Title.End the brand split. Let’s look at the huge negative and turn it into a positive #WWEDay1

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



IN FACT I DEMAND IT LOL



#WWEDAY1 GIVE ME BOBBY LASHLEY VS BROCK LESNAR AT WRESTLEMANIA.IN FACT I DEMAND IT LOL GIVE ME BOBBY LASHLEY VS BROCK LESNAR AT WRESTLEMANIA. IN FACT I DEMAND IT LOL #WWEDAY1

Kazeem Famuyide @Kazeem I’m not mad at all. E was as great a babyface WWE Champ can get in the 2020s. You can do way worse than eating a pin from Brock Lesnar. Take it easy guys lol relax. I’m not mad at all. E was as great a babyface WWE Champ can get in the 2020s. You can do way worse than eating a pin from Brock Lesnar. Take it easy guys lol relax.

Kroux @WrestleKrouxVII IT'S ALL CLEAR IN MY HEAD



BROCK LESNAR VS BOBBY LASHLEY AT WRESTLEMANIA 38



ROMAN REIGNS VS DREW MCINTYRE AT WRESTLEMANIA 38



DO IT, WWE IT'S ALL CLEAR IN MY HEADBROCK LESNAR VS BOBBY LASHLEY AT WRESTLEMANIA 38ROMAN REIGNS VS DREW MCINTYRE AT WRESTLEMANIA 38DO IT, WWE https://t.co/u9dAy6bWQv

𝘫𝘢𝘫𝘢𝘫𝘢𝘫 @CountOnCarlos We’re finally getting Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley



We’re finally getting Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley https://t.co/3IhUGwZ3Aw

✧･ﾟslater @poisonouspixies brock lesnar when a new day member is wwe champion brock lesnar when a new day member is wwe champion https://t.co/b6Ra4acpyp

Soa✨ @Soawax_



#wweDay1 Yes Brock Lesnar is definetly not fan of the new day 💀 Yes Brock Lesnar is definetly not fan of the new day 💀#wweDay1 https://t.co/XiyQKGkj0g

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth



By losing to Brock Lesnar? 😂😂



#WWEDay1 "OmG BIg E IS buriEd nOw"By losing to Brock Lesnar? 😂😂 "OmG BIg E IS buriEd nOw"By losing to Brock Lesnar? 😂😂#WWEDay1

GokuBlueGod @GokuBlueGod3 @WWE @BrockLesnar I feel so bad for the person that is in the fatal four way that was suppose to win before Brock was in. @WWE @BrockLesnar I feel so bad for the person that is in the fatal four way that was suppose to win before Brock was in.

Jason @Jason95776214 @WWE @BrockLesnar The fact that Lesner came out last told me all I need to know about who would win this match @WWE @BrockLesnar The fact that Lesner came out last told me all I need to know about who would win this match

TheLegitDeadly @TheLegitDeadly @WWE



Roman's out? Thats okay, hes just gonna take the WWE title instead. @BrockLesnar Brock just takes whatever title he feels like.Roman's out? Thats okay, hes just gonna take the WWE title instead. @WWE @BrockLesnar Brock just takes whatever title he feels like.Roman's out? Thats okay, hes just gonna take the WWE title instead.

Keivon Jackson @cnationmaverick @WWE @BrockLesnar Brock lesnar when he goes to NXT and win the NXT Championship since he's a free agent @WWE @BrockLesnar Brock lesnar when he goes to NXT and win the NXT Championship since he's a free agent https://t.co/tGmRnCJdTL

What was your immediate reaction to Brock Lesnar's WWE title win at Day 1? Share your comments below!

