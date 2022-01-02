Twitter reacts to Brock Lesnar's 6th WWE Championship win at Day 1

Day 1 is in the history books, and Brock Lesnar is the new WWE Champion!
Lesnar was scheduled to take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at the pay-per-view. In an unfortunate turn of events, Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled from the event. This led to Brock Lesnar being added to the WWE Championship match that headlined the event.
Brock Lesnar spent the better part of the match being put down by the collective efforts of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. A devastating Spear by Bobby Lashley also did quite a lot of damage and put The Beast Incarnate out of the equation for a while.
The match's final moments saw Big E saving Lesnar from a Hurt Lock and hitting a Big Ending on Lashley. Lesnar managed to evade the Big Ending and hit a thunderous F5 on the WWE Champion. Lesnar then pinned Big E to win the sixth WWE Championship of his illustrious career.
The Beast Incarnate was determined to take Roman Reigns down at WWE Day 1 and become Universal Champion again. Little did he know that things would take a sudden turn, and he would end up competing for the WWE Title.
The Beast Incarnate seemed quite happy as he held the gold in his hands, while an irate Bobby Lashley stared at him from inside. Lesnar looked at The All Mighty with a smile on his face, and fans are hoping to see these two powerhouses collide somewhere down the line.
If the intense staredown after the match is any indication, WWE might be planning a Lesnar vs Lashley showdown at WrestleMania 38.
The All Mighty has been clamoring to fight Lesnar for a long time now, and he finally got his wish tonight. Lashley delivered as well and dominated The Beast Incarnate on more than one occasion.
How did the WWE Universe react to Brock Lesnar's victory?
As for Brock Lesnar's big victory, the WWE Universe took to Twitter to react to the same, and here are some of the most notable reactions:
