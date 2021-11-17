Veer Mahaan finally debuts; defeats 10-time Champion 

Veer Mahaan made a dominant debut with a big win over former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison.

WWE recently teased a gimmick change for Veer, and his arrival on RAW has been promoted for a while now. It looks like the WWE Universe will soon get to see Veer Mahaan make his way to the red brand.

On the latest edition of WWE Main Event, the Veer Mahaan character debuted in a match against John Morrison. Veer didn't take long to defeat the latter, looking more than ready to enter the big leagues again.

Does Veer Mahaan have it in him to hang with the very best?

Veer Mahaan signed a contract with WWE in early 2018. His first in-ring match was a loss to Kassius Ohno. Veer later aligned with Saurav Gurjar, and the duo worked as a tandem for a brief period on WWE NXT.

Veer had nothing but praise for his tag team partner:

“I found more of a brother in America than a wrestling partner. We signed together, trained together, had so many matches together in ‘NXT.’ Now here we are, tag-team partners. We think the same way. Having him, he’s a great partner.” [H/T Triblive]

Earlier this year, Veer, Jinder Mahal, and Shanky formed an alliance to target former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. During the 2021 WWE Draft, he was separated from Mahal and Shanky, who moved to SmackDown.

He has now been repackaged as Veer Mahaan and is set to kick off his singles run on WWE RAW soon. The victory over John Morrison proved that his peers should not take him lightly. Now that Veer has taken care of the veteran, one wonders who's going to be his next target.

Do you think Veer Mahaan has it in him to make it big on WWE RAW in the near future? Where do you see him in a couple of years?

