"I wouldn’t want to be better" - Veteran manager details the positive aspect of Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm's recent SmackDown segment (Exclusive)

During the latest edition of Smack Talk on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dutch Mantell talked about the pie incident that happened between Toni Storm and Charlotte Flair. The reigning Smackdown Women's Champion threw a pie on Storm’s face, and not once, but twice.

Mantell said it made him laugh, and he doesn’t generally laugh but that scene was really funny to him and he was bound to laugh. The wrestling veteran went on to proclaim how entertaining the entire segment was and he wouldn't want anything better than what it was.

“I had to actually, I don’t hardly ever laugh at anything on a wrestling show because it’s not funny to me but when she’s there with a pie, I laughed, I just laughed. It was an entertaining laugh and you know I wouldn’t want to be better." - said Dutch Mantell.

Charlotte Flair could face Toni Storm in the near future

At Survivor Series 2021, Becky Lynch pinned Charlotte Flair to score a huge win for herself over her arch-rival. Heading into the match, there had been talk of potential heat between the two WWE Superstars in real life.

Regardless, the win for Becky Lynch on the night felt quite emphatic, as Charlotte Flair moved on with her life as the new SmackDown Women's Champion on the blue brand.

As things stand, it looks like Flair is set to enter a feud with Toni Storm on SmackDown.

On the 9th of July, in an episode of SmackDown, a video was aired, which hyped the arrival of Toni Storm into the brand. After getting off to a dodgy start on the main roster, she has now found her rhythm.

It will be interesting to note how WWE plays out the feud going forward and if Charlotte Flair goes on to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Storm at some point down the road.

