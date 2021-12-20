Vince McMahon got angry after seeing ex-WWE star's wig on live TV

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon "went ballistic" after seeing the wig that Imposter Kane, portrayed by ex-WWE star Luke Gallows, wore on live television.

Gallows' main roster debut came in 2006 when he appeared as Imposter Kane, wearing the WWE legend's old ring gear and attacking him. The storyline, though, didn't last long as the real Kane removed the imposter's mask and sent him packing.

In a recent appearance at a wrestling panel at Steel City Con, Kane revealed how Gallows' wig to portray Imposter Kane was terrible. He said McMahon thought it made a bad impression on the real character, which is why the storyline was shelved.

“They didn’t switch the wig and there he is on live TV with this frizzy hair and Vince went ballistic. Not at him, but at the fact that the thing looked silly and that was actually why that whole thing was ditched was because Vince thought it made such a terrible first impression and actually made Kane, my character look bad because here you have this person — you got this guy with bad hair beating me up basically," Kane said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Hall of Famer stated that he had told John Laurinaitis that the wig should not be a part of Imposter Kane's outfit but gave the thumbs up for the rest of the gear. But, the wig remained for Imposter Kane's debut and the short-lived duration of that gimmick.

Doc Gallows revealed why WWE created the Imposter Kane gimmick

The current IMPACT Wrestling disclosed earlier this year that WWE's decision to create a storyline between Kane and Imposter Kane was to promote the See No Evil movie.

"Then for the Kane practice, I had to stay behind just eating chokeslams, tombstones, clotheslines off the top rope for two hours. It was just to promote the movie (See No Evil) for a month," said Gallows.

See No Evil, which was released in 2006, starred Kane as the lead character of the movie and was the first major movie produced by WWE's own production company, WWE Films.

