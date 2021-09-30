WWE Hall of Famer rejected Vince McMahon's offer to become a producer

Bully Ray (a.k.a. Bubba Ray Dudley) recently revealed that Vince McMahon has offered him a WWE producer role in the past.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s long-time tag team partner, D-Von Dudley, has worked for WWE as a producer since 2016.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Bully Ray said he has also been approached about the backstage position. However, he turned down Vince McMahon's offer because he thinks the role is not what it used to be.

“Vince has offered me a position in the past. He has told me, ‘When you’re ready, I’d love to have you here as a producer.’ I don’t think the job is the same job it used to be when you [Gerald Brisco] were a producer or an agent. I believe the producers and agents now just kind of carry the marching orders of creative to the boys, and I don’t think the boys have as much input into things these days,” Bully Ray said.

Bully Ray worked for Vince McMahon as an in-ring competitor between 1999 and 2005. He later returned to WWE for another one-year run alongside D-Von Dudley between 2015 and 2016.

Bully Ray could still work for Vince McMahon again one day

It is the responsibility of a WWE producer to feed information back to superstars from WWE’s higher-ups, including Vince McMahon. Producers also help superstars put together key moments and finishes for their matches.

Bully Ray added that he has not ruled out working as a producer one day. However, he believes WWE’s version of the role could leave him feeling stifled creatively.

“I do consider myself creative and if I don’t feel like that creativity can be put to work, for the guys and the girls putting their matches together, I kind of feel stifled. I would try it one day. It’s just it seems different than when you [Gerald Brisco] and Pat [Patterson] and Jack [Lanza] and Michael [Hayes] and the agents that I grew up on and worked with... than they are today,” Bully Ray said.

