Vince McMahon confirms a participant for the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble

Since December, Vince McMahon has been making a consistent string of appearances on WWE TV. This week, he personally informed a RAW superstar of his entry in the men's Royal Rumble match this year.

For those unaware, the Royal Rumble features 30 men and 30 women in two respective Battle Royale matches. The winner gets the privilege to face the champion of their choice in the main event of WrestleMania.

Vince McMahon has been on-screen for so long to groom Austin Theory. This week, the WWE Boss informed the up-and-coming star that he would participate in the Royal Rumble match this year.

Austin Theory was naturally delighted about it, although it remains unclear whether his scheduled match against Finn Balor will happen anytime soon. Although he previously lost to The Prince, he made a statement by assaulting him - something that he received full praise from Vince McMahon for doing.

Is Vince McMahon's new favorite also a Royal Rumble favorite?

Historically, the later entries in the Royal Rumble have a higher chance of winning the match. It all depends on Austin Theory's entry into the Rumble, but he is not predicted to win the Rumble as of this writing.

For one, he is only beginning his main roster career, and his association with Vince McMahon could prove beneficial in giving him the rub. But Austin Theory looks like he is slowly being built as a future star instead of getting a quick push at the beginning itself.

It will be interesting to see how Vince McMahon handles Austin Theory in his first full year on the WWE main roster. Do you think Theory can win the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below.

