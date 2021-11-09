Details on Vince McMahon giving lifetime passes to three WWE super-fans

Former WWE magazine writer Keith Elliot Greenberg recently recalled how Vince McMahon once gave lifetime passes to three WWE fans.

In the 1980s, the WWE Chairman took several people out to dinner after a television taping, including Greenberg and Hulk Hogan. Three sisters, who frequently bought tickets to watch WWE, also attended the dinner.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Greenberg said McMahon rewarded the fans’ loyalty by allowing them to attend future shows for free:

“It was a range of people. There were employees, there was me, Hulk Hogan was there, and there were these three sisters who were fans and, you know, fans who turned up everywhere. And as the meal was ending, Vince handed all three of them lifetime passes to any WWE event. So that’s the part of Vince McMahon I tend to dwell on,” he said.

Keith Elliot Greenberg is a New York Times bestselling author. He also co-authored the third edition (2016) and fourth edition (2020) of the WWE Encyclopedia of Sports Entertainment.

Keith Elliot Greenberg’s memories of Vince McMahon

Many stories have emerged over the years about Vince McMahon being difficult to deal with behind the scenes.

Keith Elliot Greenberg clarified that McMahon never “scolded” him during his time working for WWE. He also commented on the WWE Chairman’s difficult childhood and entry into the wrestling business.

“[Vince McMahon is] somebody who was estranged from his father as a young man, reconnected with his father when he was a young adolescent, fell in love with his father and fell in love with his father’s world, and when he would meet somebody who loved the world that he always wanted to be part of, he would reward those people,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg added that many WWE super-fans have likely had pleasant exchanges with Vince McMahon if they regularly sit near the front row at events.

