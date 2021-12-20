''I was free to go that day''- Vince McMahon made a major exception to the 90-day-non compete after releasing former WWE Champion

Vince McMahon exempted Kurt Angle from the 90-day non-compete clause when he was released in 2006.

As per the standard WWE protocol, every superstar who gets released has to serve 90-day non-competes before signing with any other promotion.

Angle revealed that when he asked for his release from WWE, his intention was to take a break from wrestling and then go back. It was only after he started receiving offers from other companies that he decided not to return to WWE.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist stated that he was grateful to Vince McMahon for not saddling him with a 90-day non-compete clause and allowing him to be free the very day he signed his release papers.

''I was free to go that day I signed (the release), with no strings attached. Vince McMahon released me that day and I was free to do whatever I wanted. You know I was very grateful for that because not that I was planning on going anywhere else when I signed the release, I just wanted to get out and wanted a break.'' said Angle

Kurt Angle thanked Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle revealed that he had been very unhappy in WWE during the days preceding his release. He had to convince Vince McMahon to release him, which the WWE head honcho eventually did.

Angle was grateful to McMahon for understanding his position. However, the Olympic Gold Medalist did not return to WWE immediately and went to TNA instead. He finally returned to WWE after almost a decade of his release from the company.

Kurt Angle also stated that after getting released from WWE he thought of joining the UFC. However, he never wanted to quit pro-wrestling and the idea of doing both the things at the same time did not make sense.

