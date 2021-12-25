Vince McMahon's mansion for sale; WWE Chairman could make a huge profit

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has put up his property in Greenwich, Connecticut for sale for a price of $32 million.

As per Forbes, McMahon's net worth is a whopping $1.9 billion, as of 24 December, 2021. He was recently included in the Variety 500 list for 2021, an index of the 500 most influential business leaders. The Rock and WWE President Nick Khan were also part of the list.

As per Wrestling Observer, Vince McMahon's 10-acre property in Greenwich is listed for sale for $32 million, which he had bought for $11.84 million in 2014 - an incredible 170% increase in valuation. Compass has briefly described the property, which has six bedrooms and nine baths.

"Perched on 10 waterfront acres of lush grounds and mature landscaping, this architectural masterpiece is unrivaled in the juxtaposed design of hand-cut stone and modern design. A custom estate with unmatched luxury offering a lifestyle of comfort, sophistication, and security. Beautiful and private Converse Lake, in the coveted Conyers Farm. A quintessential country and equestrian setting for the person looking for privacy within close proximity to Manhattan," said the listing.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Vince McMahon’s mansion in Greenwich, CT, is for sale for the price of $32 million.



It’s a 23,700 square foot home with six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a garage that fits eight cars.



- WON Vince McMahon’s mansion in Greenwich, CT, is for sale for the price of $32 million. It’s a 23,700 square foot home with six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a garage that fits eight cars.- WON https://t.co/poyKThNZ7J

The property was built in 1984 and the three-storey house has a gym, gardens and a big garage.

Will Vince McMahon sell WWE?

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston I talked with 5 people in the WWE investor community in the last 24 hours about the notion that the company's recent actions indicate they're preparing for a sale. Not one of them thought so. Even the stock price is no-selling wrestling Twitter. I talked with 5 people in the WWE investor community in the last 24 hours about the notion that the company's recent actions indicate they're preparing for a sale. Not one of them thought so. Even the stock price is no-selling wrestling Twitter. https://t.co/xSXOLdn8r1

WWE's recent decisions, especially the release of over 100 superstars in 2020 and 2021, have sparked rumors that McMahon could put the company on sale. Nick Khan stated earlier this year that the global juggernaut is open for business with anyone.

"We're open for business on anything and everything. Even some of the business plans that we've announced recently are different and unique to what the company has traditionally done," said Nick Khan.

Also Read Article Continues below

Vince McMahon and several executives have also sold some of their stock in the company in the last year or so.

How did Alexa Bliss get her last name? Find out right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das