"Kid’s got b***s, I like it" - Vince McMahon's reaction to ex-WWE star's new gimmick

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was impressed with former WWE star Fandango when he danced for the first time in a dark match.

Fandango had a long run in WWE, which began in 2006 in the company's developmental territories. He created a 'dancer gimmick' called Fandango, debuting it on SmackDown in 2013.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Fandango recalled Vince McMahon's reaction to the first time he saw him dance. Before the match, Triple H had told him that if he did well, he would be successful, which put a lot of pressure on him.

"I remember I did the dancing in a dark match. I can’t remember… and Hunter’s like, ‘Dude, you’ve been going to dance school? Vince hasn’t seen you dance. He’s gonna watch your dark match. Pretty much, if you do good, you’re gonna make a lot — like you’re gonna have a run. If you don’t, sorry,’ So I’m like, well, f**k," Fandango recalled.

"So I just went out and completely just gave it a hundred percent and just faked it as best as I could in terms of being able to dance and Vince said, ‘Kid’s got b***s. I like it,’" said Fandango.

Vince McMahon wanted Fandango to only be a dancer in WWE

The former NXT star revealed that McMahon didn't want him to wrestle much. The WWE Chairman only intended to use him as a dancer in the promotion.

"He didn't want me to be a wrestler. That was the whole thing. He just wanted me to be a dancer," said Fandango.

Curtis @DirtyDangoCurty @TripleH Thank you @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon Thank you for the last 14 years . I truly appreciate it!🙏 Thank you @VinceMcMahon @TripleH @StephMcMahon Thank you for the last 14 years . I truly appreciate it!🙏

In his last few years in WWE, Fandango teamed up with Tyler Breeze to form the Breezango tag team, where the duo created some memorable comedic sketches.

Fandango and Breeze were released in June earlier this year due to budget cuts. The former has been wrestling in various independent promotions ever since.

