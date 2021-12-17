"What are you doing?" - Vince McMahon's furious reaction after WWE legend fell asleep during their conversation

According to Greg Valentine, former WWE Superstar Fred Ottman once fell asleep while Vince McMahon was talking to him backstage.

Ottman, better known as Tugboat and Typhoon, worked for WWE between 1989 and 1994. In 1990, he teamed up with Hulk Hogan to defeat Valentine and The Honky Tonk Man on an episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Speaking in a Title Match Wrestling video, Valentine revealed how Vince McMahon reacted furiously after realizing that Ottman was not listening to his instructions.

“Vince didn’t know that he had this narcoleptic [sleep disorder] thing. He fell asleep while Vince is going over the match with us in the dressing room, and Vince got mad. ‘What are you doing falling asleep like that?’ But it was all good and he found out that Tugboat didn’t mean to fall asleep,” Valentine said.

Ottman suffered from a neurological disorder that affected his ability to sleep. Valentine added that another former WWE Superstar, King Kong Bundy, was diagnosed with the same condition.

Why Vince McMahon was so hands-on with Saturday Night’s Main Event

80's Wrestling @80sWrestling_ Who else watched Saturday Night’s Main Event growing up?! Who else watched Saturday Night’s Main Event growing up?! https://t.co/yKrxjyxUEB

WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show aired 29 times on NBC between 1985 and 1992 before moving to FOX for two episodes.

Due to time constraints, Vince McMahon took a keen interest in how long matches were going to last.

“You had to watch how long you were gonna go. Vince pretty much would go over to guys, especially on Saturday Night’s Main Event, [and explain] what he wanted for those matches,” Valentine added.

After a 14-year absence, Saturday Night’s Main Event returned with five television broadcasts between 2006 and 2008. The show has not featured on WWE’s calendar since Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXVI aired on August 2, 2008, on NBC.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Title Match Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer thinks Austin Theory needs to defeat Goldberg. More details right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE revive Saturday Night's Main Event? Yes No 5 votes so far