"Have a leash on people" - WWE Hall of Famer on Vince McMahon's relationship with the current roster

D-Von Dudley recently discussed how Vince McMahon interacts with the current WWE roster and how he perceives it. The Hall of Famer believes that the Chairman needs to have a "leash" on his stars to monitor their progress.

As of late, we have seen a number of stars being given pushes while still not being slotted into the main event slot as soon as possible. It is a rarity nowadays to see someone be given a rapid monster push much like Brock Lesnar following his debut in 2002. Things have changed a lot since then and now Vince is keeping a close eye on who he wants to push or not.

Speaking with Andrew Donnelly of WrestleBuddy, Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley revealed his thoughts on the current roster:

"This young roster nowadays, I think, is great. They are very innovative. Sometimes I do feel that they're not able to do what they fully want to do, but you gotta understand Vince has to have a leash on people because sometimes you could let them go, but then sometimes you gotta pull them back. Depends on what it is. I love The Usos, I love The New Day. As a producer being backstage, a lot of my matches, are of course the tag team matches which is with The New Day and The Usos," said D-Von Dudley.

D-Von Dudley on his current status with WWE

D-Von Dudley is contracted to Vince McMahon's promotion as a backstage producer and he has a huge hand in the tag team matches that we see on TV.

However, the former tag team champion explained that he recently had back surgery which led to him taking a brief break from production but he will return backstage soon.

D-Von has been a producer for the company ever since 2016. He has since made a few on-screen appearances and was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Bubba Ray Dudley as part of the Dudley Boyz.

