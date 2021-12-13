"What? They’re not brothers" - Vince McMahon thought ex-WWE tag team were siblings

Brian Myers has revealed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon initially believed that he and Matt Cardona were real-life brothers.

Hawkins and Ryder teamed together even before joining WWE in 2006. They were both a part of the company's developmental territory Deep South Wrestling, where they went by the ring names Brian and Brett Major. They were given their WWE ring names in 2007 when they teamed with Edge.

In a recent appearance on K & S WrestleFest, Brian Myers explained why they were given new ring names, abandoning The Major Brothers gimmick.

"We wanted to just join Edge and then what I’ve been told that I didn’t realize at the time is that Vince [McMahon] thought we were shoot brothers and then when it all came up that we already joined Edge, he goes, ‘What? They’re not brothers?’ Like that’s f*cking stupid and that’s when he said come up with new names and we came up with Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. So that was never part of our plan. It just kind of fell into our lap," said Brian Myers. (H/T Post Wrestling)

The duo, collectively known as Edgeheads, were part of the La Familia stable led by The Rated-R Superstar.

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins' WWE career

Ryder and Hawkins had a long run in WWE, with the former lasting in the company for 15 years, while the latter had two runs, the last of which ended in 2020.

The duo won two Tag Team Titles together in WWE, with their last Championship win coming in 2019 at WrestleMania when they defeated The Revival.

The two former WWE stars are currently a part of IMPACT Wrestling and have had a few matches against each other in singles and tag team matches.

