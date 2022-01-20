Vince McMahon wanted male WWE tag team to get married in storyline

Vince McMahon wanted tag team Too Cool to get married in storyline in WWE, as per Scotty 2 Hotty.

Too Cool was a tag team that originally featured Scotty 2 Hotty and Grandmaster Sexay aka Brian Christopher, and Rikishi was later added to the team. The trio won tag team titles twice in WWE, while Rikishi also won the Intercontinental Championship when they were a trio.

In a recent conversation with Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, Scotty 2 Hotty narrated his first interaction with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania in 1998. A few months after that first meeting, McMahon told him and Brian Christopher that he wanted to put them in a wedding storyline:

"He comes up to us, and I’ve barely had a conversation with him since the coffee at WrestleMania, and he said, ‘You know, we’ve seen tag teams come and go over the years, but we’ve never seen tag teams come together for life. I want to do a wedding where you guys marry each other on Monday Night RAW. We’ll have all the other guys on the outside in tuxedos clapping."

Scotty 2 Hotty revealed that Christopher wasn't willing to do the storyline:

"Brian just wouldn’t do it. He had wrestled for his dad in Memphis for years and years and had a solid paycheck there, so I’m sure he had a backup if he had to go back there.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

The former WWE star said that Brian Christopher "flat-out" refused to do the wedding storyline.

Vince McMahon's gay wedding storyline idea was later given to Billy and Chuck in WWE

LGBTQ+ Pro Wrestling Community (LPWC+) @LPWCplus



at the time said “The @wwe lied to us two months ago when they promised that Billy and Chuck would come out and wed on the air." In today’s LGBTQ+ pro wrestling history, let’s discuss the @RealBillyGunn and Chuck wedding/commitment ceremony. What did ya think? @glaad at the time said “The @wwe lied to us two months ago when they promised that Billy and Chuck would come out and wed on the air." In today’s LGBTQ+ pro wrestling history, let’s discuss the @RealBillyGunn and Chuck wedding/commitment ceremony. What did ya think?@glaad at the time said “The @wwe lied to us two months ago when they promised that Billy and Chuck would come out and wed on the air." https://t.co/IsizyiVjRV

Three years after McMahon had discussed the wedding storyline idea with Too Cool, the company used it for another tag team, Billy and Chuck.

Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo were put together in a team in 2001 and they were shown as a couple in storyline.

Also Read Article Continues below

They also had a wedding which took place in 2002 and was officiated by Eric Bischoff. The storyline created some controversy as Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, an organization that WWE had sought help from, were angered at how the storyline turned out.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Anirudh B