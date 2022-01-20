Vince McMahon was worried that WWE icon would not tap out to Kurt Angle

Vince McMahon was concerned that Hulk Hogan would not tap out to Kurt Angle in their match at WWE King of the Ring.

Hogan and Angle had their first singles match at King of the Ring in 2002, the same year that The Hulkster returned to the promotion. The Olympic Gold medalist landed an Angle Slam, but Hogan kicked out. He finally got the win after putting the six-time WWE Champion in an ankle lock.

During a recent episode of the Kurt Angle Show, Angle narrated the following anecdote:

"There was one time when Vince was really concerned because I had to make Hogan tap out at the King of the Ring. He wanted to make sure, and he told me Hulk Hogan would talk him out of it, so he wanted me to be in the room with Hulk Hogan when he told Hulk that he was going to tap out to me. I was really nervous."

The Hall of Famer added:

"It’s Hulk Hogan, the biggest name in the history of the business, and here I’m going to make him tap out for the first time in his career, and Vince wants me there to make sure that he abides by it. It just blew my mind. I was nervous and scared." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Check out this clip of Angle's clash with Hogan at King of the Ring 2002:

Angle stated that Hogan was a thorough professional and didn't try to talk him out of making him tap out.

Hulk Hogan had several memorable moments in WWE following his WCW stint

Following his return to WWE in 2002, Hulk Hogan got in the ring with big-name stars like The Undertaker, The Rock, Ric Flair, Triple H and Mr. McMahon, to name a few.

He was in one of the greatest WrestleMania matches of all-time when he faced The Rock at The Show of Shows in 2002. The following year, he and Mr. McMahon had a very personal and bitter feud put to rest at WrestleMania 19, in a brutal street fight.

After a few years away, he returned once again in 2005 and had his last match in WWE against Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2006.

