Details on AJ Styles endorsing 11-time Tag Team Champion before they joined WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently recalled how AJ Styles recommended Xavier Woods to IMPACT Wrestling several years before both men joined WWE.

Styles worked for IMPACT Wrestling (then known as TNA) between 2002 and 2013, while Woods was part of the company’s roster between 2007 and 2010.

Russo, a former WWE, WCW, and IMPACT Wrestling writer, recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about his time working with Woods. He recalled how Styles pushed for TNA to bring Woods in because they previously worked together on the independent circuit.

“He was cool, bro," said Russo. "He really got [understood] the job. I mean, AJ was petitioning hard for him because AJ had worked with him a lot on the indies, and we really brought him in on AJ’s recommendation. He was cool, bro, very green at the time. He looked a lot like a young Apollo Creed, but he was real good, real easy to work with."

AJ Styles and Xavier Woods have also crossed paths in WWE

Xavier Woods joined WWE’s FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling) developmental system in 2010 after he left TNA. He began working on WWE’s main roster in November 2013, two years and two months before AJ Styles debuted at the company's Royal Rumble event in 2016.

AJ Styles and Woods have faced each other in four televised singles matches since 2016, and the competitors have won two matches apiece. Their most high-profile match took place at WrestleMania 37 when Styles and Omos defeated Woods and Kofi Kingston for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Woods recently joined forces with Kingston and Big E to defeat AJ Styles, Omos, and Bobby Lashley at WWE Extreme Rules. Following the 2021 WWE Draft, the two men will be on separate brands, but it's fair to assume they'll face off again at some point.

