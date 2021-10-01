Vince Russo on WWE RAW star possibly turning babyface to challenge Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks AJ Styles would be a believable babyface challenger for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship.

Styles has worked as a heel on RAW since July 2019. Prior to that, he held the WWE Championship on SmackDown for 371 days as a babyface between November 2017 and November 2018.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said Styles should return to SmackDown in the upcoming WWE Draft and become a babyface again.

“He needs a change. Nothing on AJ, Chris, nothing on AJ, he goes out there today at 43 and performs like he’s 33. I think he needs a change in environment so he has an opportunity. And hey, bro, I’m gonna ask you this: why couldn’t he be a believable babyface against Roman Reigns?” Russo said.

AJ Styles is not the only WWE Superstar who Vince Russo discussed in the latest episode of Writing With Russo. He also predicted where several RAW stars, including Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross, could end up after the draft.

Vince Russo compares AJ Styles and Finn Balor as challengers for Roman Reigns

Finn Balor recently performed as his “Demon” character in a losing effort against Roman Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules.

Vince Russo added that he never viewed Balor as a serious contender for Reigns' Universal Championship. However, he thinks AJ Styles could be a credible opponent for The Tribal Chief if the story is told well.

“Demon, makeup, no Demon… bro, I’m sorry, man, when you put Finn Balor in a ring with Roman Reigns, I ain’t buying that for a second. I’m looking at the size of Balor… no, bro. Now AJ? I could buy that. I could buy an AJ upset over Reigns. AJ’s a little bigger and he’s so good at what he does, it’s almost like you could tell a story of AJ just kind of wearing Reigns down and outwrestling Reigns. I’d buy that, bro, but I never would’ve bought Balor in a million years,” Russo stated.

AJ Styles previously faced Roman Reigns in pay-per-view main events at WWE Payback 2016 and WWE Extreme Rules 2016. Reigns, who was a babyface at the time, won both matches to retain the WWE Championship.

