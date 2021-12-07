"This is getting weird" - wrestling veteran ridicules the Austin Theory-Vince McMahon angle (Exclusive)

The storyline involving Austin Theory and Vince McMahon storyline took an interesting turn on this week on WWE RAW when the WWE Chairman asked the young star to impress him.

The duo initially started working together on WWE programming when the former NXT star was revealed as the thief of the WWE Chairman's valuable egg. McMahon then gave Theory a title shot and subsequently took him under his wing. This storyline continued to unfold on Monday night.

Vince Russo sat with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. Among other highlights, the former WWE writer criticized the booking for the angle with Austin Theory and Vince McMahon.

Russo was unsupportive of the angle from the start. He mentioned that the segments have become increasingly strange with each passing week. The former head writer also stated that it was weird for Theory to open his jacket to show McMahon his abs when the boss asked the Superstar to impress him.

"Bro this is getting weird," said Russo. "This is really weird. Show me something and he opens up his jacket? And for what? To get Austin Theory in a feud with Finn Balor? That's what this was for bro? That's what this was about?"

Russo was clearly displeased with the entire segment, and he also criticized the way it set up a new feud for Theory.

Austin Theory ambushed Finn Balor this week on RAW

As Russo pointed out, Theory eventually attacked Finn Balor in an effort to satisfy Vince McMahon. Prior to the assault, The Prince was hoping to get back to winning ways on WWE RAW when he faced T-BAR. Balor won the bout, so he briefly celebrated a much-needed victory before Theory arrived.

McMahon's new associate blindsided The Prince and left him lying after the match. Theory then took a selfie to mock Balor when he was down. Attacking a former champion like Balor seems like a sure-fire way to impress McMahon, but fans will have to wait and see how he responds.

Do you agree with Russo's comments? What did you think about Austin Theory's segment with Vince McMahon on WWE RAW? Sound off below.

