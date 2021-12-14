"They couldn't come up with something else?" - WWE veteran criticizes Becky Lynch segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Day1.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo sat with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW this week to discuss the latest events from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Russo was clueless about Becky's wardrobe choices. Russo commented on the Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan feud. He pointed out that Shayna Baszler was doing the same gimmick of injuring superstars just a few months ago.

Russo also said the steel steps are regularly moved during the show, but somehow the people at ringside could not move them when Liv's arm was stuck in it.

Here's what Russo had to say about the angle:

"Bro, what was she (Becky Lynch) wearing? Can somebody explain that to me? I was trying to figure out the whole time what is she wearing? I had no idea. Bro, wasn't Shayna Baszler doing that arm gimmick to women about a month and a half ago? They couldn't come up with something else? And could you explain this to me? Somehow Liv's arm is caught between the ring post and the steps but bro, we see them pick up the steps and move the steps a hundred times a show. But now when somebody's got their arm caught, they can't move the steps?" Russo said.

Becky Lynch launched an assault on Liv Morgan this week

Becky Lynch was interrupted by Liv Morgan this week on RAW. Morgan mentioned that Liv had to resort to cheating to retain the RAW Women's title and challenged her to a match at Day 1.

Emotions ran high as Morgan got into the ring and attacked Becky. The Man raised her brutality to a whole new level as she crushed Morgan's arm in the steel steps before accepting her challenge for a match at WWE Day 1.

