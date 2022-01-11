"Bobby Lashley won't even know what hit him" - Veteran on possible backstage politics in the Lesnar-Lashley feud (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Bobby Lashley will find it challenging to make do with Paul Heyman's backstage politicking during his feud with Brock Lesnar.

Russo was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The former WWE head writer reviewed the latest offering from the red brand and discussed the opening promo segment between Lesnar and Lashley in detail.

This week on RAW, Lesnar obliterated Lashley during the promo and called him a "Brock Lesnar wannabe." Russo suggested that The Beast Incarnate demolishing his upcoming opponent on the mic may have something to do with Paul Heyman backstage. He pointed out that back in 2017, Lesnar reportedly got out of a match against Jinder Mahal by changing the plans for that year's Survivor Series event.

Here's what Russo had to say about the situation:

"Bro, this is where you got to stand up for yourself because, from a political point of view, Paul Heyman will run circles around Bobby Lashley. And Bobby Lashley won't even know what hit him. The great Dave Meltzer is now reporting four years after the fact that the reason why they changed plans back in 2017 was that Lesnar didn't want to work with Jinder. Remember when we saw that promo where they buried Jinder and we said right there, that's politicking. And bro I had the pleasure of working with Lashley. He's a heck of a nice guy and they're going to run circles around him."

Bobby Lashley will collide with Brock Lesnar for the first time ever

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is a dream match for any wrestling fan. The two men have been in the business for several years and have yet to cross paths inside the squared circle in singles competition.

This week on RAW, The All Mighty also accused Lesnar of avoiding him for 20 years in fear of getting beat. Lesnar clapped back, saying that Lashley could never climb to the level of the Beast Incarnate. He went on to say that he did not even know who Lashley was before the fatal five-way match at WWE Day 1.

