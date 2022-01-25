Ex-WWE writer explains why Bobby Lashley beating Brock Lesnar would be a "mistake" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo feels Brock Lesnar should beat Bobby Lashley at WWE Royal Rumble as the latter's embarrassing storylines make it tough for him to be seen as a serious contender for the title.

On the RAW go-home show for Royal Rumble, Lashley and Lesnar had a weigh-in, where the champion continued to belittle his opponent. The two, though, did not get physical in the ring, which seems to have been reserved for the title match on Saturday.

Vince Russo opined about the Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley match at this week's Royal Rumble on the Legion of RAW show, where he stated that Lashley winning on Saturday would be a mistake. He believes Lashley's embarrassing storylines in WWE in the past will be tough to erase from the memories of fans.

"I can't imagine it does. I really can't. If they do that (Lashley winning), it would be a mistake. Nothing against Lashley. Again, you can't erase the history with Lashley, you can't erase the relay races around the ring, you can't erase the sisters, you can't erase all that. It exists. Thank god, Brock has been the only guy... he has been beaten but he's not been humiliated," said Russo.

Russo, though, credited WWE for the weigh-in segment and praised them for not going down the contract signing route.

Brock Lesnar's sixth and current WWE Championship run

The Beast Incarnate has shown fans a new side to his personality, ever since he returned to the company last year. He is now a babyface, who seems to have found his voice again, cutting funny promos on the mic.

Lesnar has been in two matches since his return - first facing Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel show, where he was unsuccessful in winning the Universal Championship.

He was then set to face The Tribal Chief once again at the Day 1 show earlier this month, but the match was canceled due to Reigns' testing positive for COVID. Lesnar, though, still walked away from the show with a title around his waist as he won a fatal 5-way match to begin his sixth reign as WWE Champion.

