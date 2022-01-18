"He's got the look" - Ex-WWE writer compares top RAW star to Razor Ramon

Damian Priest has a unique look that is comparable to WWE Hall of Famer Razor Ramon, as per Vince Russo.

Priest has had a swift rise in WWE since signing in 2018. In his three-year stint in NXT, the current RAW star won the North American Championship and was brought to the main roster last year. He has had a strong run on the Red Brand over the last year, losing by pinfall for the first time this week.

On the latest Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that United States Champion Damian Priest has all the tools to be a top star and a look that resembles Hall of Famer Razor Ramon.

"Bro, this guy, Damian Priest, let's face it - he's got a cool, unique look. This guy can really get over like 'Razor Ramon cool'. He's got the look. He's got a very cool look," said Russo.

Russo wasn't pleased with the decision to give Priest a split personality and said that there was little logic to his recent character change.

"But, no, he's got to have a split personality. Now, does that make any sense because the minute that bell rings shouldn't he turn into that monster? I'll give you the perfect example - Mike Tyson. When the bell rang was Mike Tyson an animal or did Mike Tyson wait till somebody punched him square in the face first?" asked Russo.

Damian Priest idolized WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall/Razor Ramon

Priest has previously spoken about his admiration for Scott Hall, so much so that he asked the Hall of Famer permission to use the Razor’s Edge move.

“Of course I was nervous when I asked Scott just permission for anything, whether it was some mannerisms or gear or even moves. As most people know, I use a Razor’s Edge in my repertoire, which he was also cool enough to bless me with it," said Priest.

The United States Champion seems to be highly-thought of in WWE and many feel that he could be a future world champion in the company.

