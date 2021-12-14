"If she doesn't beat her, then what?" - Wrestling veteran discusses Liv Morgan's WWE future (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed whether or not Liv Morgan as the top women's champion would attract more interest toward Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo broke down the talking points from this week's episode of the red brand. He believes Morgan is not ready for the top spot, but the booking has pushed her into a corner. The former WWE writer detailed that if Morgan lost to Becky Lynch again, she would be buried on a roster stacked with talented women such as Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Here's what Russo had to say about Liv Morgan's potential WWE future:

"It needs to be superstar stature. That's how you always look at it. Is Liv Morgan going to be on the talk show circuit? To me, here's the bottom line. Somebody is going to suggest that they put her over and then if they do put her over, in three weeks they're going to say she wasn't ready for the spot. She's not ready for the spot. But the problem is you've put her in a position now where if she doesn't beat her [Becky Lynch], then what? Is she going to do more vignettes in a bathtub?"

Becky Lynch recently launched an assault on Liv Morgan

This week on RAW, Lynch and Morgan came to blows after Big Time Becks called out her rival for not having 'the killer instinct.'

The former Riott Squad member then ran to the ring and attacked the RAW Women's Champion. Soon after, Lynch escaped to the outside and launched an attack of her own. She pushed Liv into the steel steps, stomping on Liv's trapped arm against the cold, hard steel.

After the assault, Becky Lynch agreed to face off with Liv Morgan for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Day 1. Who do you think will win?

