Vince Russo makes a big prediction on Randy Orton and Matt Riddle's future on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has revealed that he doesn't see Randy Orton and Matt Riddle splitting up anytime soon in WWE. He believes there is still some time left until Orton and Riddle engage in an all-out rivalry.

While reviewing the latest episode on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained why WWE should not break up RK-Bro just yet. The former WWE writer noted that the two men have proven to be valuable as a duo and sell a lot of merchandise.

Russo urged WWE not to unsettle the ongoing story between Matt Riddle and Randy Orton. He also speculated that the eventual singles match could feature at the next WrestleMania pay-per-view:

"I do (if Orton and Riddle will feud), but not for a while. Listen, let's face it, and you know again, I'll talk about the kids and stuff. This is one of the few things that's working. They are selling merch. You know they are selling merch. Bro, like, hopefully, they are smart enough to like leave this alone, but yeah, I think you would see that, but I wouldn't think you'd see something like that until next WrestleMania," stated Vince Russo.

Check out the entire episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

RK-Bro continued their entertaining tag team program on this week's RAW by featuring heavily throughout the episode. They are one of the hottest acts in WWE, and their reported feud promises to be spectacular.

When will Randy Orton and Matt Riddle begin their highly-anticipated feud?

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle's partnership has inarguably been one of the best aspects of the WWE product for several months. WWE has gained a lot from the odd pairing as RK-Bro-related merchandise are hot-sellers for the promotion.

Orton and Riddle have been tag team champions since SummerSlam. They recently wrapped up an enjoyable 'RK-Bronament' to determine the new #1 contenders for their titles.

The Street Profits emerged victorious in the finals and will face the titleholders at the upcoming Day 1 show.

As stated earlier, it is expected that Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will have a series of matches somewhere down the line. It could be one of the top angles heading into WrestleMania next year.

However, who turns in this scenario? Let us know your predictions regarding the storyline in the comments section.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun