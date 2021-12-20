"I don't understand it" - Vince Russo questions WWE's lack of real-life stories (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks WWE should tell more real-life stories about its Superstars on RAW and SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss is one of many people on the WWE roster who has undergone several transformations in recent years. The person behind the popular character, Lexi Kaufman, has spoken about herself in WWE Network documentaries. However, her backstory is rarely referenced in on-screen storylines.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, recently watched a YouTube video which revealed plenty of information about WWE legend Dave Bautista (also known as Batista). Russo subsequently told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that WWE should use real-life videos to help fans learn about Superstars.

“I don’t understand it," said Russo. "Like Alexa Bliss, what do I know about Alexa Bliss? Bro, the only things I really learned about Alexa Bliss, I learned on social media. Remember when her pig passed away? I know she dates a famous rock and roller [Ryan Cabrera]. I don’t understand that, bro, because every one of these people have a story."

Vince Russo thinks WWE is wrong to ignore real-life situations

The majority of WWE’s main-roster storyline developments are based entirely on events that take place on RAW and SmackDown. As a result, the stars on WWE TV often feel like fictional characters.

Moving forward, Vince Russo believes WWE should allow Superstars to talk about their real lives on television.

“When I was watching that Batista thing, I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I see any of this in WWE?’" Russo continued. "This stuff is so interesting. This is what makes him him. Why are you just ignoring that, bro?"

The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion also criticized WWE for repeatedly changing Alexa Bliss’ character since her call-up from NXT in 2016. He thinks fans will eventually lose faith in Bliss if WWE reinvents her persona again when she returns.

