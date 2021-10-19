"A total waste of time" – Former WWE writer slams Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair segment on RAW (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about the opening segment of RAW featuring Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Charlotte and Bianca engaged in a vicious war of words before their championship match on RAW this week.

Charlotte Flair kicked off the show and said she would not be upstaged by a rookie like Bianca Belair on her last night on RAW. Belair also made her way to the ring and warned Charlotte that she would dethrone the Queen later in the night.

Vince Russo wasn't impressed by the segment and stated that the two women were there to take up 10 minutes of the show.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Bro, this is awful. Bro, this is an innings eater. They're eating up time. We got to get 10 minutes out of this segment. Both Bianca and Charlotte said things that they've said a million times before. It means absolutely nothing. Doesn't get anybody excited for the next three hours. It was a total waste of time. There's nothing real about it. These are two girls that want to wrestle to see who the best wrestler is," Russo said.

Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's title ended in a disqualification

Later in the night, Belair set out to win the RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair. However, it was not to be as Charlotte introduced a steel chair to the mix leading to disqualification and retaining the title under the champion's advantage rule.

The EST of WWE still managed to get one over Charlotte as she hit Flair with a vicious chair shot.

