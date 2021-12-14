"I don't get this whole thing" - wrestling veteran lambasts Vince McMahon for RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not impressed with Vince McMahon's segment with Austin Theory on RAW this week.

Monday night's show featured the newest chapter in Theory's quest to impress the WWE Chairman. But McMahon made it clear that the young star had failed in this regard. The WWE Chairman also noted that he doesn't have any friends, among other memorable moments.

Russo was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW to discuss the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. In one highlight, the wrestling veteran spoke about the latest segment featuring Theory and Vince McMahon.

Russo mentioned that Vince McMahon's comments were hard to understand, and he argued that the WWE Chairman needed to speak more clearly. The former writer also conveyed that he was unsure whether WWE creative was trying to portray the boss as a demented old man.

"Bro, with all due respect, somebody's got to tell Vince McMahon to speak up," said Russo. "If I'm the producer and that segment is my job to produce, bro, you can't understand what he's saying. He's mumbling, he's inaudible. You can't even understand him."

"I'm watching this, and I'm like bro, are they playing the demented old man part?" Russo continued. "That's how he's coming across. I don't know if they are doing this [on purpose]. I don't get this whole thing, bro."

Austin Theory tried to impress Vince McMahon by attacking Finn Balor

In his latest attempt to win McMahon over, Austin Theory distracted Finn Balor during the latter's tag team matchup with Damian Priest against The Dirty Dawgs.

After the match, Theory took more selfies while Balor was laid out in the ring. In a backstage segment following the bout, McMahon told the young star that he still wasn't impressed with his actions.

McMahon then showed Austin Theory a pencil and pointed at the eraser. In doing so, he seemingly hoped to teach Theory another lesson, but his message confused many fans.

Edited by Colin Tessier

