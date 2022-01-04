"That would be the smart thing to do" - WWE veteran predicts Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania opponent (Exclusive)

Vince Russo wants WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns fight in a title unification match at WrestleMania this year.

At the recently concluded Day 1 pay-per-view, Roman Reigns had to opt out of his title match as he tested positive for COVID-19. However, his opponent, Brock Lesnar entered the WWE Championship match instead and won the title from Big E.

Vince Russo sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. They reviewed the first episode of this year's Monday Night RAW and discussed future plans for Brock Lesnar.

Russo suggested a title unification match at WrestleMania where Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns would duke it out to claim both the WWE and Universal Championships.

The former WWE head writer mentioned that a Reigns vs. Lesnar matchup would draw the biggest money at the Grandest Stage of All. Here's what Russo had to say:

"If they were smart, it would be Reigns vs. Lesnar - winner takes all. That would be the smart thing to do. I can't imagine, bro, that they are going to do anything short of that."

Russo also pointed out that a title unification would mean that WWE would be doing away with the Universal Championship - a title that Roman Reigns has held for over 490 days and counting.

Brock Lesnar will be on SmackDown this week

The new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar reunited with his advocate Paul Heyman on Monday Night RAW. In order to mock Roman Reigns, The Beast Incarnate claimed to be the real champion of the WWE and asked the fans in attendance to acknowledge him.

Later in the night, Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and former champ Big E to win the number one contendership in a fatal four-way match. This win sets up the dream one-on-one clash between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for Royal Rumble.

After the match, WWE correspondent Kevin Patrick asked Brock Lesnar for a comment. Ignoring Lashley's victory, The Beast replied that he would meet the Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown this Friday.

Things are getting really interesting in the title scene of WWE. What is your take? Would you like to see a Champion vs. Champion bout? Let us know in the comments below.

