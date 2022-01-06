Ex-WWE star says no one is safe after William Regal's release

Former WWE Superstar Virgil penned a sad message in reaction to William Regal's release from Vince McMahon's company.

Regal's memorable stint with WWE has finally come to an end. He served the company for 22 long years and was instrumental in building up NXT during its early days.

Ex-WWE Superstar Virgil was one of several wrestling personalities who took to social media to react to William Regal's WWE exit. Virgil usually writes detailed posts on his Instagram handle and has his own unique and amusing manner of reacting to pro wrestling's hottest topics. This time though, he kept it short. Here's what Virgil wrote in his post:

"Nobody is safe."

William Regal was an incredibly valuable asset to WWE

One can't stress enough how much WWE has gained over the years by keeping William Regal employed. He is one of the most respected wrestlers of all time and is a sound mind regarding the ins and outs of pro-wrestling.

Eric Young @TheEricYoung William Regal FN RULES! That’s the tweet! William Regal FN RULES! That’s the tweet!

Check out what former WWE Superstar Fit Finlay had to say about William Regal in an exclusive interview with WWE back in 2013.

“You often get a lot of people who have come through the business and they’ve done all the miles on the road and been looked after and trained by others, but some of them get sour and walk away and they don’t give back. Regal is still here. He still gets in the ring, still trains guys. He tries to help them all out and give them advice. To give back is just the right thing to do and he’s doing well. Everybody will benefit by having Regal around. There’s not many of him left. He’s well-schooled and he’s passing it on, which is a great admirable thing," said Finlay.

Regal's legendary stint with WWE has reached its end. The wrestling veteran gave fans a long string of moments to cherish forever, and several young stars benefitted from his crucial advice.

It certainly won't be long before WWE honors Regal with a well-deserved induction into the Hall of Fame.

