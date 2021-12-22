WWE veteran calls Veer Mahaan "the next Brock Lesnar"

Ex-WWE star Virgil has compared Veer Mahaan to Brock Lesnar in his latest Instagram post.

Back in November, WWE began airing vignettes hyping up the RAW debut of Veer Mahaan, initially presented as Veer. Over the past several weeks, the company has been promoting his upcoming debut on the red brand, and fans have grown tired of the same. Lance Storm recently shared a hilarious tweet about WWE delaying Mahaan's debut.

There's a certain WWE legend, though, who still seems hyped for Veer Mahaan's debut. Virgil recently shared a hilarious post on his Instagram handle, and made quite a bold claim about Mahaan. He stated that Veer Mahaan is the next Brock Lesnar. You can check out the post HERE.

"You ain’t never gonna meet a bigger Veer guy. Haven’t been this excited since the Ascension got signed. You see Veer was my creation. It’s a spin-off of Veergil. So basically he pays homage to the chutney killah who drips beefy beef all day. Pasanda and Pasta bay bay. Let’s watch the next Brock Lesnar whiff his a** into stardom. Thoughts????" wrote Virgil.

Brock Lesnar is one of the most successful superstars in WWE history

Veer Mahaan would have to put in a lot of work in order to achieve the kind of success Brock Lesnar did. Lesnar is a two-decade veteran of the squared circle who has done it all in the business. He has succeeded outside the ring as well, and his UFC run helped him turn into a mainstream star.

The Beast Incarnate became the youngest WWE Champion in history when he defeated The Rock at SummerSlam 2002. He went on to win the 2003 Royal Rumble match and defeated Kurt Angle in the main event of WrestleMania XIX to win his second WWE title.

Brock Lesnar left the company in 2004 and made his huge return after eight long years. He has been a mainstay on WWE TV ever since then, and is still one of the biggest draws in the industry.

As for Veer Mahaan, it remains to be seen what he has in store for the WWE Universe once he makes his long-anticipated debut on RAW.

