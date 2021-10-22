Watch: What happened with Brock Lesnar after Crown Jewel went off-air?

After his Crown Jewel loss to Roman Reigns, WWE icon Brock Lesnar received a well-deserved standing ovation from fans.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns fought for the Universal title at Crown Jewel 2021. This clash of the titans ended with "The Tribal Chief" picking up a huge victory.

Many fans have now posted post-match clips on social media in which Brock Lesnar can be seen getting a standing ovation from the crowd.

Brock Lesnar was a fan-favorite going into the match

Brock Lesnar has excellently portrayed the role of a bad guy throughout his WWE run. When Lesnar returned at WWE SummerSlam 2021, he confronted Roman Reigns and eyed his Universal title.

It soon dawned on fans that Brock Lesnar was the good guy in this rivalry. Both Lesnar and Reigns played their parts to perfection, and fans were quite excited to see these behemoths clash in Saudi Arabia.

At Crown Jewel, it took the collective efforts of the entire Bloodline stable to bring Lesnar to his knees. In the end, Roman Reigns hit Lesnar with the belt and pinned him to retain his Universal title.

Soon after, WWE posted a tweet informing fans that Brock Lesnar wasn't done with Reigns in the least.

“The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless,” said Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar's feud with Roman Reigns is far from over. The 'interferences' certainly didn't sit well with the former UFC Champion. One wonders what Lesnar has in store for Reigns on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

What was your reaction to Brock Lesnar's loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2021? Do you think Lesnar will succeed in returning the favor at a future date? Sound off in the comment section!

