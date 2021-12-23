The exact moment Stone Cold Steve Austin thought he ruined his WWE career

According to Jim Ross, Steve Austin genuinely thought his Royal Rumble 1996 botch was going to affect the rest of his WWE career.

Austin, then known as The Ringmaster, was supposed to be one of the final four participants in the 30-man match. Unfortunately, both of his feet accidentally touched the ringside floor after he received a clothesline from Fatu (a.k.a. Rikishi). As a result, he was eliminated several minutes earlier than planned.

Ross, WWE’s former Head of Talent Relations, spoke about Austin’s first year in WWE on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. The current AEW announcer recalled how his friend feared the worst after his early elimination.

“He thought he’d blown the whole thing. He had to process that information. My deal to him was always, ‘Here’s the thing, those back here [in WWE management] know there was a screw-up. The audience doesn’t know that. Secondly, you’ve gotta be kidding me to think this is it. You’re getting over,’” Ross said.

GrillingJR @JrGrilling



We’re talking the beginnings of #GrillingJR is live, pal!We’re talking the beginnings of @steveaustinBSR in 95-96! Topics include Steve’s release from #WCW , his #ECW run, signing with the #WWF , pairing with Ted DiBiase, the Million Dollar Championship, King of the Ring 1996 and the Austin 3:16 promo + more! #GrillingJR is live, pal!We’re talking the beginnings of @steveaustinBSR in 95-96! Topics include Steve’s release from #WCW, his #ECW run, signing with the #WWF, pairing with Ted DiBiase, the Million Dollar Championship, King of the Ring 1996 and the Austin 3:16 promo + more! https://t.co/tZrMdiYPvc

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon provided commentary for the 1996 Royal Rumble match. Fellow commentator Jerry Lawler asked what happened to Steve Austin, prompting McMahon to admit, “I’m uncertain. He must have been eliminated. We missed it.”

Steve Austin quickly earned Vince McMahon’s trust

Wrestling's Past @WrestlingsPast Steve Austin wins the 1997 Royal Rumble in front of 60,525 (48,014 paid) at the Alamodome #WWE Steve Austin wins the 1997 Royal Rumble in front of 60,525 (48,014 paid) at the Alamodome #WWE https://t.co/0FMBZyyMZn

Two months after his Royal Rumble mistake, Steve Austin stopped performing as The Ringmaster and became known as Stone Cold. The character change turned out to be one of the greatest in WWE history, as Austin rose to main-event superstardom in the years that followed.

Jim Ross knew Vince McMahon believed in Austin as a performer, so he was not overly concerned about the Rumble incident:

“He had to overcome. That was a huge turning point, and his maturity level you can tell had advanced and had matured in a good way because he came out of it and he kept fighting because he knew he was on to something, and he also knew that he had apparently gained Vince’s trust, and that’s big money.”

Austin went on to win the Royal Rumble in back-to-back years in 1997 and 1998. The WWE Hall of Famer also won the match in 2001, making him the only person to win the Rumble three times.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Is Steve Austin WWE's Mr. Royal Rumble? Yes No (please state your Mr. Royal Rumble choice in the comments) 5 votes so far