When did Zelina Vega marry Malakai Black?

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega married Malakai Black in 2018.

At one point in their careers, Vega and Black were both a part of the WWE roster. However, the former WWE NXT Champion was let go by the company earlier in 2021, similarly, Vega was also let go by WWE but was brought back.

Following Black's release from WWE, the former NXT Champion signed with AEW after making a surprise appearance.

After almost 8 months, Vega came back on the 2nd of July, 2021, in an episode of SmackDown. In the same episode of SmackDown, it was announced that she would be a part of the 2021 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Vega also made her in-ring return to face Liv Morgan.

Vega was drafted to the RAW brand, as a part of the 2021 Draft. She faced off against Toni Storm in October, in the Queen’s Crown Tournament, a tournament which Vega won.

Black himself has been on a terrific, unbeaten run in AEW.

Zelina Vega has already established her place as a veteran of the business

Zelina Vega has been a part of WWE since 2016. Despite her release from the company, Vega has established her place as one of the best managers in the company during her initial run.

Vega was the manager of former WWE star Andrade Cien Almas, who is now a part of AEW along with Malakai Black. When Andrade had captured the NXT Championship, Vega was his manager, and the pair also engaged in a feud against Black on NXT programming.

Born on the 27th of December, 1990, Vega is currently signed to the SmackDown brand under the ring name Zelina Vega.

Vega was also a part of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), under the name Rosita. She was the Knockouts Tag Team Champion and also worked for different independent promotions under her real name.

