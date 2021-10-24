Where is Stephanie McMahon now?

Stephanie McMahon has been an integral part of WWE for years. However, in recent months, the Chief Brand Officer of WWE has been inactive from WWE programming.

A resident of Hartford, Connecticut, Stephanie McMahon currently lives with her husband Triple H at a 10-acre property called Conyers Farm. The property houses the McMahon family mansion, bought after Vince McMahon and Triple H sold 800,000 of their WWE shares.

While she hasn't been active in on-screen WWE programming, McMahon has dealt with various things behind the scenes as the CBO of the company.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon #WWECrownJewel It’s not only the females competing in the ring that are carving their names into history, last night was also the 1st time a woman has refereed in Saudi Arabia. Thank you for being yet another incredible example, @WWELadyRefJess It’s not only the females competing in the ring that are carving their names into history, last night was also the 1st time a woman has refereed in Saudi Arabia. Thank you for being yet another incredible example, @WWELadyRefJess! #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/LHZld7sDFU

Stephanie McMahon is known for making sporadic appearances in WWE

Stephanie McMahon is an essential personality in WWE. Throughout the last few years, she has appeared as an authority figure for both WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon Every time the women of @WWE compete on a global stage, they never disappoint and tonight’s matches at #WWECrownJewel were no exception. I am so proud of the example these women are setting for the millions of kids looking up to them across the globe! Every time the women of @WWE compete on a global stage, they never disappoint and tonight’s matches at #WWECrownJewel were no exception. I am so proud of the example these women are setting for the millions of kids looking up to them across the globe! https://t.co/lJxtKDosnV

At WrestleMania 34 in 2018, McMahon competed in a huge Mixed Tag Team Match. The CBO of WWE teamed up with her husband Triple H to face Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey.

Stephanie and Triple H lost the match, and ever since that defeat, she has rarely appeared on WWE TV.

In 2018, McMahon announced the historic WWE Evolution pay-per-view. She also returned on the 1000th episode of SmackDown.

Also Read

In 2019, she turned heel following a brief run as a face. The former Women's Champion supported brother Shane McMahon's actions against The Miz's father and ridiculed the Montreal crowd by stating Kurt Angle had his final match with WWE.

Unlike last year, McMahon wasn't present during the WWE Draft either. It remains to be seen if Stephanie McMahon will return as an authority figure going forward.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Angana Roy