"I'm out of here" - Former WWE IC Champion told Vince McMahon he quit after small wrestler's unexpected victory

Charles Wright (a.k.a. The Godfather) told Vince McMahon he wanted to leave WWE shortly after the 1-2-3 Kid defeated Razor Ramon.

The famous match saw the 1-2-3 Kid score an upset victory over his much larger opponent on the May 17, 1993 episode of RAW. Charles Wright, who performed as Papa Shango at the time, thought he would be the next tall superstar to suffer a loss against a small wrestler.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, Wright said McMahon often laughed whenever he asked to leave:

“I remember telling Vince, this is about the time that the 1-2-3 Kid beat Razor in a match, it was at that time I went, ‘You know what, they’re gonna be coming after me next.’ I was like, ‘Vince, I’m out of here.’ I told him, ‘Vince, I ain’t having fun.’ Vince would laugh at me, ‘Okay, Charles, go home.’”

Wright worked in the strip club business throughout his time in WWE. He treated wrestling as his second job and felt comfortable leaving McMahon’s company whenever he stopped having fun.

Vince McMahon knew The Godfather would not join WCW

Although The Godfather had interest from WCW in the 1990s, he never seriously considered leaving WWE for Vince McMahon’s biggest rivals.

The WWE Chairman knew Wright would stay loyal to him, so he had no problem allowing the former Intercontinental Champion to leave his company temporarily:

“I wasn’t gonna go to that organization [WCW]," said Charles Wright. "Vince knows a lot about me. He goes, ‘Go home, we’ll give you a call pretty soon.’”

Wright had three different spells with WWE between 1991 and 2002 before signing a Legends Contract in 2003. The deal enables Vince McMahon's company to use his name and on-screen characters for marketing purposes, including merchandise and video games.

