"Beat the s*** out of them" - Two former WWE Superstars were told to hurt duo who asked Vince McMahon for more money

Former WWE Superstar Mosh recently recalled how he and Thrasher were once instructed to beat up Insane Clown Posse (ICP).

While ICP members Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J are best known for their hip hop careers, they also appeared in WWE in 1998. On one occasion, they allegedly asked for more money from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon after they impressed during a segment with The Oddities.

Speaking to WSI’s James Romero, Mosh revealed that a WWE agent told The Headbangers to legitimately hurt ICP following their request to McMahon.

“The story we were told was that the next day ICP went into Vince and basically said, ‘Hey, did you hear that? The reaction we got, such a big buzz. We need more money.’ Vince said, ‘Let me think about it, I’ll get back to you tomorrow.’ We had an agent come to us and say, ‘You guys go out there and beat the s*** out of them,’” Mosh said.

According to Mosh, the agent said ICP would no longer appear in WWE after that night. The Headbangers were also warned that they would lose their jobs if they did not beat up the hip hop stars.

ICP contacted The Headbangers several years after their WWE incident

Fearing for their jobs, Mosh and Thrasher did as they were told and agreed to beat up Insane Clown Posse.

A decade later, The Headbangers reunited with Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J at ICP’s annual Gathering of the Juggalos festival.

“They came up to us and they were like, ‘It’s so great to see you guys. That match we had where you guys beat the s*** out of us, you really beat the s*** out of us, but that was so much fun. We loved it. We’re so happy to have you here,’” Mosh added.

Mosh thought he and Thrasher could be attacked at the festival, so he only agreed to appear if he received “WrestleMania money.” ICP had no issues with the financial demands and paid their former WWE rivals exactly what they wanted.

