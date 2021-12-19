"This is so wrong" - Wrestling legend initially refused to beat Hulk Hogan

Vampiro has revealed that he felt uncomfortable about defeating Hulk Hogan during their time together in WCW.

The only singles match between the two men took place on the May 22, 2000 episode of WCW Nitro. The five-minute encounter ended with Vampiro scoring a rare pinfall victory over Hogan following interference from Billy Kidman.

Speaking on The Hannibal TV, Vampiro disclosed details about the conversation he had with Hogan on the day of their match.

“I went to Mr. Hogan and I was like, ‘I don’t feel right about this,'" said Vampiro. "'This is so wrong. I can’t do this. It’s kind of sacrilegious to me. You’re Hulk Hogan.’ He said, ‘Brother, it’s okay.’ What are you supposed to say? That [beating Hulk Hogan] is scoring the overtime goal in the Stanley Cup, that’s kicking the f***ing penalty kick in the World Cup."

Vampiro also admitted he was “embarrassed” that someone of his caliber had been booked to beat the legendary Hulk Hogan in a match.

Vampiro credits Hulk Hogan for changing wrestling

Hulk Hogan was marketed as WWE’s top star between 1984 and 1993. During that time, he held the WWE Championship for 2,157 days and headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania events.

Vampiro believes today's wrestlers have Hogan to thank for changing the wrestling business during the height of his popularity.

“If it wasn’t for Hulk Hogan, none of us – I don’t give a f*** who you are – none of us would have a job," Vampiro added. "This industry wouldn’t be what it is. This wouldn’t be an industry. The WWE would still be the WWWF, a local promotion in New York City. F***ing Hulk Hogan is the reason we’re here."

Vampiro worked for WCW between 1998 and 2001. According to Cagematch.net, his only other in-ring appearance alongside Hogan came in a battle royal on WCW Thunder on May 2, 2000.

What do you think about Vampiro's comments? Sound off below.

